IMD predicts heavy rains in Mumbai for next 48 hours

The rains have given Mumbaikars the much-needed respite from heat as the maximum temperature in the city has dipped from 33 degrees Celsius to 29 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in Mumbai is expected to be 24 degrees Celsius

Kangana Ranaut wants patriarchal films like ‘Animal’ to be criticised

25 August,2024 01:19 PM IST | Mumbai
Entertainment News
After Siddique, Malayalam director Ranjith resigns from film academy

Ranjith stepped down as the head of the government-run Kerala Chalachitra Academy on Sunday and informed his decision through an audio clip sent to a television channel

25 August,2024 01:10 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Four arrested for raping 15-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Dharashiv

The prime accused in the case and the girl know each other. According to the police, the 25-year-old accused invited the teen to his house in Maharashtra's Dharashiv, where the four other men were already present. In another incident, a Tarapur resident has been held for raping a 12-year-old girl

25 August,2024 12:34 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore at risk of space anaemia due to prolonged stay

As NASA delays the return of Sunita Williams and Butch Willmore to Earth, health experts pointed the risks to the human body because of prolonged stay

25 August,2024 11:23 AM IST | Mumbai | IANS
Sports News

"Shikhar Dhawan could have gone on for a couple of years": Madan Sharma

“I did not expect [to hear of] Shikhar’s retirement decision. Maybe there are some assignments which he wants to undertake,” Madan told mid-day from the Capital on Saturday

25 August,2024 07:40 AM IST | Mumbai | Subodh Mayure

