The rains have given Mumbaikars the much-needed respite from heat as the maximum temperature in the city has dipped from 33 degrees Celsius to 29 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in Mumbai is expected to be 24 degrees Celsius
Ranjith stepped down as the head of the government-run Kerala Chalachitra Academy on Sunday and informed his decision through an audio clip sent to a television channel25 August,2024 01:10 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The prime accused in the case and the girl know each other. According to the police, the 25-year-old accused invited the teen to his house in Maharashtra's Dharashiv, where the four other men were already present. In another incident, a Tarapur resident has been held for raping a 12-year-old girl25 August,2024 12:34 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
As NASA delays the return of Sunita Williams and Butch Willmore to Earth, health experts pointed the risks to the human body because of prolonged stay25 August,2024 11:23 AM IST | Mumbai | IANS
“I did not expect [to hear of] Shikhar’s retirement decision. Maybe there are some assignments which he wants to undertake,” Madan told mid-day from the Capital on Saturday25 August,2024 07:40 AM IST | Mumbai | Subodh Mayure
