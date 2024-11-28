-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Hospital Survey
- School Survey
Environmentalist Stalin D told Mid-Day that this is the first time that an underwater Ocean floor cleanup operation has been undertaken in India and Maharashtra on a large scale
Delhi-based art connoisseur Shalini Passi, who has become the internet's favourite personality, rose to fame as the new entrant on Netflix's reality show Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives. Check out the stylish handbags the star wife owns28 November,2024 12:15 PM IST | Oshin Fernandes
At 9 am, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 313, compared to a reading of 301 at 9 am on Wednesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data28 November,2024 11:18 AM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
After the 12th edition being one of a kind, with a lineup consisting of the best female voices in the genre, the 13th edition will also be a two-day affair that promises the best of new and veteran artists performing on stage28 November,2024 12:54 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Juventus, playing without a recognised striker, enjoyed the bulk of possession in the early stages but showed little punch. The game opened up as the first half progressed. Teenager Kenan Yildiz drifted in from the left but dragged his shot wide of Martinez's right-hand post in the 20th minute28 November,2024 12:12 PM IST | United Kingdom | AFP
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT