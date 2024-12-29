Breaking News
One killed, another injured after being hit by actor Urmila Kothare's car
Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader, his aides booked for extortion
Principal of Pune school drowns off Kashid in Raigad during picnic trip
Sarpanch's murder: Huge protest in Beed; Mahayuti MLAs demand Munde's ouster
Expedited work on airport projects to boost air connectivity in Maharashtra: CM
Airbus A320 to make first commercial landing at Navi Mumbai Airport today

Navi Mumbai International Airport's southern runway is set for its first commercial landing with an Airbus A320. The test, conducted by AAI in coordination with ATC and CIDCO, marks a key milestone towards the airport’s March 2025 operational target.

Watch: Athiya Shetty puts her baby bump on display at Melbourne Cricket Ground

29 December,2024 01:04 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Watch: Sangeeta Bijlani reacts to rumours of her wedding cards with Salman Khan

In the clip from Indian Idol 15, a contestant is seen asking Sangeeta Bijlani about the rumours of hers and Salman Khan’s wedding cards being printed in the 90s

29 December,2024 12:27 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: One labourer killed, one injured in Kandivli crash

The car belongs to a Marathi film actress; an FIR has been filed against her driver. The Samta Nagar police registered an FIR and arrested the actress’s driver Gajanan Pal, 58. The deceased has been identified as Samrat Das, 24, who was crushed under the car. His colleague Suman Bablu Das, 24, was seriously injured

29 December,2024 07:39 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent
Lifestyle News
Kashmir snowfall: Read this before you plan a trip to the Valley this winter

Kashmir received the season’s highest snowfall on Saturday, which caused trouble for locals and tourists alike, disrupting essential services, traffic movement, and flights

29 December,2024 01:14 PM IST | Kashmir | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
'Usko pasand hai...': How Kohli and Siraj outfoxed Steve Smith in 4th Test

Kohli was heard on the stump mic, instructing Siraj to bowl from the corner of the wicket to lure Smith outside his crease

29 December,2024 01:21 PM IST | Melbourne | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


