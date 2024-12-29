-
Navi Mumbai International Airport's southern runway is set for its first commercial landing with an Airbus A320. The test, conducted by AAI in coordination with ATC and CIDCO, marks a key milestone towards the airport’s March 2025 operational target.
In the clip from Indian Idol 15, a contestant is seen asking Sangeeta Bijlani about the rumours of hers and Salman Khan’s wedding cards being printed in the 90s29 December,2024 12:27 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The car belongs to a Marathi film actress; an FIR has been filed against her driver. The Samta Nagar police registered an FIR and arrested the actress’s driver Gajanan Pal, 58. The deceased has been identified as Samrat Das, 24, who was crushed under the car. His colleague Suman Bablu Das, 24, was seriously injured29 December,2024 07:39 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent
Kashmir received the season’s highest snowfall on Saturday, which caused trouble for locals and tourists alike, disrupting essential services, traffic movement, and flights29 December,2024 01:14 PM IST | Kashmir | mid-day online correspondent
Kohli was heard on the stump mic, instructing Siraj to bowl from the corner of the wicket to lure Smith outside his crease29 December,2024 01:21 PM IST | Melbourne | mid-day online correspondent
