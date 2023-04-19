- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- IPL
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Shot Videos
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Mid-Day Gold
- 30 Power List
The civet had found refuge on a raised edge of the well after repeated futile attempts to exit the well in order to prevent drowning. The team moved swiftly and dropped a trap cage attached to a rope down the well. The civet was safely removed once it leaped into the cage after discovering a dry area
BTS member Kim Taehyung came live while he was stuck in traffic and interacted with fans, talking about J-hope's enlistment and meeting Jin.19 April,2023 06:20 PM IST | Seoul | mid-day online correspondent
This is his first trip to India in seven years, the last being in 2016 when the tech giant was just beginning to scale up operations in the country19 April,2023 06:59 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI
Amid the soaring temperatures across Indian cities, Mumbai-based experts suggest practical measures, dos, and don’ts to combat the raging heat19 April,2023 01:55 PM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
If losing all five matches of the season was not enough, Delhi Capitals’ IPL 2023 campaign went from bad to worse after cricketing equipment worth Rs. 16 lakh belonging to a few overseas players in the team were reportedly stolen in transit19 April,2023 07:12 PM IST | Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT