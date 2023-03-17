- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mid-Day Shot Videos
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Mid-Day Gold
- Brand Connect
In March, the G North ward reported seven Covid-19 cases in the first 15 days. All the cases were reported from different areas of Dadar and Mahim. While eight coronavirus cases were reported in February from the same ward
The paparazzi was also out in full strength and virtually made a bull run for her, with their cameras or microphones aimed at her, seeking her fresh reactions to her Oscar conquest17 March,2023 09:51 AM IST | Mumbai | IANS
Nadda questioned Rahul Gandhi about his intention over "demanding the intervention of another country in the internal matters of India"17 March,2023 10:31 AM IST | New Delhi | ANI
Ever dreamt of falling from a height? Or being chased by an animal? On World Sleep Day 2023, dream interpreters reveal what dreams are and analyse the deep-seated meanings of 5 common dreams17 March,2023 11:36 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez signed a one-year contract extension to stay with the Premier League club through the 2027-28 season17 March,2023 11:13 AM IST | Manchester | AP
ADVERTISEMENT