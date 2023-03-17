Breaking News
‘MMRDA, TMC killing aquatic life in Thane’s Railadevi lake’
Maharashtra: Not a single stop to take break on Samruddhi Mahamarg expressway
Centre writes to state over rising Covid-19 cases
Now, you can sit in Mumbai’s parks three hours longer
Cap speed at 100 kmph on India’s highways, demand road safety experts
Dadar-Mahim area sees rise in Covid-19 cases in March; no new case in Dharavi
Mumbai

In March, the G North ward reported seven Covid-19 cases in the first 15 days. All the cases were reported from different areas of Dadar and Mahim. While eight coronavirus cases were reported in February from the same ward

Farhad Samji on 'Hera Pheri': Films like this one are never forgotten

 17 March,2023 08:32 AM IST | Mumbai | Priyanka Sharma
Entertainment News
The Elephant Whisperers producer Guneet Monga reaches Mumbai after winning Oscar

The paparazzi was also out in full strength and virtually made a bull run for her, with their cameras or microphones aimed at her, seeking her fresh reactions to her Oscar conquest

17 March,2023 09:51 AM IST | Mumbai | IANS
News
Rahul has become part of "anti-nationalist toolkit", says Nadda on Cambridge row

Nadda questioned Rahul Gandhi about his intention over "demanding the intervention of another country in the internal matters of India"

17 March,2023 10:31 AM IST | New Delhi | ANI
Lifestyle News
Dream interpreters reveal why we dream and what do they really mean

Premium

Ever dreamt of falling from a height? Or being chased by an animal? On World Sleep Day 2023, dream interpreters reveal what dreams are and analyse the deep-seated meanings of 5 common dreams

17 March,2023 11:36 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
Julian Alvarez signs contract extension at Man City

Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez signed a one-year contract extension to stay with the Premier League club through the 2027-28 season

17 March,2023 11:13 AM IST | Manchester | AP

