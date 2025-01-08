Breaking News
Sanpada firing: More than 100 public CCTV cameras failed to capture shooter's image
Breathe Easy! HMPV virus has always been in the air
Torres scam: Police arrest director and two foreign nationals
Baba Siddique Murder: Zeeshan Siddique alleges police are protecting builders
Mumbai weather updates: IMD says city will be cool till Thursday
Man mixes poison in food prepared for guests after niece marries without his nod
Kolhapur

The Panhala police in Kolhapur have registered a case against the man and is further investigating the case, an official said

Why Vidhu Vinod Chopra bit actress Shabana’s hand while shooting Kareeb

08 January,2025 04:03 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Is Malayalam film 'Marco' really your cup of tea?

Unni Mukundan-starrer Marco has surprised all with its box office performance. The film is largely making news for its portrayal of violence against any and every living being

08 January,2025 04:21 PM IST | Mumbai | Athulya Nambiar
Mumbai
Thane police seize drug worth Rs 11.22 lakh; accused held

The official said the accused, during the interrogation, told the police that he had obtained the contraband from a Bhiwandi resident named Ravish

08 January,2025 12:48 PM IST | Thane | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
These are the cheapest travel destinations in 2025: Report

According to Skycscanner's latest report, one in three Indian travellers (31 per cent) are inspired by affordable travel destinations, while almost one in four (23 per cent) are motivated by knowing the cheapest places to visit

08 January,2025 03:09 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
PM Modi to inaugurate 38th National Games in Uttarakhand

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) announced Uttarakhand as the host for the 38th National Games. The event will witness over 10,000 athletes, officials and coaches locking horns against each other in 38 different sports across multiple cities in the state

08 January,2025 02:58 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

