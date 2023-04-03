Breaking News
Mumbai: Now, city roads will be quality checked by third-party auditors
Redevelopment of Mumbai railway stations to surge ahead
Omicron variant XBB 1.16: Experts call for dynamic genome sequencing
Mumbai’s public transport cheapest in world: Study
Mumbai: Cops nab bank officer behind fake corporate salary accounts
Maha: 6-year-old dies after falling into cauldron of hot oil at father's eatery

The incident took place at Lakhamapur village in Satana taluka on March 30 and the child succumbed to her injuries at a hospital on Sunday, an official said

IN PHOTOS: Priyanka Chopra promotes 'Citadel' in Mumbai, take a look!

03 April,2023 08:21 PM IST | Dhruv Sharma
Entertainment News
Priyanka Chopra: Will not work with anyone I do not like

Priyanka Chopra spoke about non negotiable factors while choosing a projector now

03 April,2023 07:55 PM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai
Mumbai: Boat enters prohibited waters, sailor gives false information; 15 booked

According to the Mumbai Police sources, on April 1, between 8 am and 10 am, a fishing boat was spotted around 55 nautical miles from the west coast of Mumbai in the Arabian Sea. The fishing boat had entered the restricted area of ONGC near BPA platform in disobedience to the orders of patrol boat T 16 of the Indian Navy

03 April,2023 05:25 PM IST | Mumbai | Asif Rizvi
Lifestyle News
IN PHOTOS: Check out these innovative Idlis in Mumbai's Matunga

Matunga in Mumbai is popularly known as the mecca of South Indian food. While each of the eateries here specialize in authentic South Indian cuisine, the only thing common between them is the endless queue of humanity waiting to get their taste buds stimulated. Here are top four Idli haunts from Matunga for you. Photo Courtesy: Katyayani Kapoor

03 April,2023 06:06 PM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
Perfect excuse not to play for country: Gavaskar on players' resting pattern

Sunil Gavaskar raises concern about the players resting pattern and frequently missing the International games and eager of playing in the Indian Premier League

03 April,2023 04:07 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

