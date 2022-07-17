×
IndiGo Sharjah-Hyderabad flight diverted to Pakistan’s Karachi
Mumbai: Heavy winds, rain uproot 250 trees in a week
Good news! Covid-19 surge is dipping in Mumbai
Sachin Tendulkar’s guard is victim of cyber fraud, files complaint with Bandra Police
Mumbai: Malwani sees two murders in 12 hours

Covid-19: Mumbai reports 276 cases, 2 deaths; positivity rate now 2.59 per cent

Mumbai's recovery rate stands at 98 per cent and the overall growth rate of cases between July 10 and 16 was 0.03 per cent

Congress leader Margaret Alva to be opposition's Vice Presidential candidate

Check Out! Sonam Kapoor Ahuja gives maternity fashion goals

Entertainment News
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar celebrate 1st wedding anniversary with a kiss

Singer Rahul Vaidya and actor Disha Parmar ringed in their first wedding anniversary in London, United Kingdom. Rahul shared adorable pictures with Disha on the special day

17 July,2022 12:57 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Mumbai
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut seeks President's rule in Maharashtra

Raut also took a dig at the newly-formed Eknath Shinde government over the delay in the formation of the new cabinet

17 July,2022 05:00 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
Lifestyle News
Here’s a weekly round-up of Mid-day.com’s top features

This week, experts share tips for enthusiastic trekkers and curly hair care during the monsoon. The city is also buzzing with activity like a play delving into nationalism, and an exhibition about how we perceive archives and memory. We also delve deeper into the lives of the LGBTQIA+ community and the city's reading culture with 'Shelf Life'

17 July,2022 04:22 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Footballer Jordan Pickford, Megan have 'magical' wedding in Maldives

The couple legally wed just before COVID-19, but they were forced to delay their lavish wedding party due to the pandemic

17 July,2022 08:25 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent

