Covid-19: Mumbai reports 276 cases, 2 deaths; positivity rate now 2.59 per cent17 July,2022 08:49 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent Mumbai's recovery rate stands at 98 per cent and the overall growth rate of cases between July 10 and 16 was 0.03 per cent
Singer Rahul Vaidya and actor Disha Parmar ringed in their first wedding anniversary in London, United Kingdom. Rahul shared adorable pictures with Disha on the special day17 July,2022 12:57 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Raut also took a dig at the newly-formed Eknath Shinde government over the delay in the formation of the new cabinet17 July,2022 05:00 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
This week, experts share tips for enthusiastic trekkers and curly hair care during the monsoon. The city is also buzzing with activity like a play delving into nationalism, and an exhibition about how we perceive archives and memory. We also delve deeper into the lives of the LGBTQIA+ community and the city's reading culture with 'Shelf Life'17 July,2022 04:22 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The couple legally wed just before COVID-19, but they were forced to delay their lavish wedding party due to the pandemic17 July,2022 08:25 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent