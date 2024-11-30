-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Hospital Survey
- School Survey
Mumbai News LIVE Updates: The swearing-in ceremony for Maharashtra's new government is scheduled for the afternoon of December 5 at Azad Maidan, confirmed state Protocol Department officials. While the CM-elect is yet to be officially decided, the BJP's legislative party meeting on December 4 is expected to confirm that the new chief minister will be from the BJP.
After Shilpa Shetty’s lawyer stated about the ‘Dhadkan’ star not being connected to the ED raids, Raj Kundra took to Instagram and asked the media to not drag his wife’s name into unrelated matters30 November,2024 12:16 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The feline was captured on a CCTV camera installed outside a local resident's house located close to the Udgir fort around 5.20 am, an official said29 November,2024 11:22 PM IST | Latur | mid-day online correspondent
From cultural events to concert updates across India, and from health tips to fashion guides, here are Mid-day’s top lifestyle stories this week.30 November,2024 02:31 PM IST | Raaina Jain
Virat Kohli fell to Josh Hazlewood for five in the first innings but made an unbeaten 100, his 30th Test hundred, in the second innings that helped India set a massive 534-run target30 November,2024 12:24 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT