Breaking News
Tackling fraud: ‘FB and X need to do better’
Mumbai: After string of top jobs, Bhushan Gagrani now at BMC HQ
Mumbai: State’s heaviest girder hangs on a few jacks
RTO atrocity: Auto driver yet to get vehicle
Mumbai: BMC to initiate evacuation strategy plan for Dahisar River
Two, including a tout, held for goof-up that locked up driver’s only source of income; RTO officials brazen it out

Rakul Preet Singh: 'Will you ask a guy to dress a certain way after marriage?'

21 March,2024 09:24 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Priyanka covers daughter Malti's face with her saree during Ram Mandir visit

Priyanka can be seen wearing a yellow saree. Nick, opted for the ethnic outfit. Meanwhile, Malti looked cute as a button in her peach ethnic ensemble.

21 March,2024 07:57 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: BMC to initiate evacuation strategy plan for Dahisar River

Civic body’s plan to ensure timely evacuation and safety of citizens in vicinity amid threats of increasing water flow

21 March,2024 06:55 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent
Lifestyle News
Mid-Day Premium Dry fasting doubles detox speed: Expert guide to fast during Ramadan

Are you fasting and looking to do it the right way during Ramadan? Look no further. Expert nutritionists sat down with Midday.com and devised an optimum guide to elevate your dietary choices, boost metabolism and sustain high energy levels

21 March,2024 09:32 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
Win it to be in it

Head coach Justin Langer believes batter-wicketkeeper skipper KL Rahul will be part of India’s T20 World Cup team if Lucknow win IPL 2024 title

21 March,2024 06:48 AM IST | Lucknow | Santosh Suri

