-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Hospital Survey
Two, including a tout, held for goof-up that locked up driver’s only source of income; RTO officials brazen it out
Priyanka can be seen wearing a yellow saree. Nick, opted for the ethnic outfit. Meanwhile, Malti looked cute as a button in her peach ethnic ensemble.21 March,2024 07:57 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Civic body’s plan to ensure timely evacuation and safety of citizens in vicinity amid threats of increasing water flow21 March,2024 06:55 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent
Are you fasting and looking to do it the right way during Ramadan? Look no further. Expert nutritionists sat down with Midday.com and devised an optimum guide to elevate your dietary choices, boost metabolism and sustain high energy levels21 March,2024 09:32 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Head coach Justin Langer believes batter-wicketkeeper skipper KL Rahul will be part of India’s T20 World Cup team if Lucknow win IPL 2024 title21 March,2024 06:48 AM IST | Lucknow | Santosh Suri
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT