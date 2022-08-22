×
Breaking News
Bombay HC clubs FIRs against actor Ketaki Chitale and student Nikhil Bhamre
Mumbai: Police check footage from 214 CCTV cameras to nab two chain snatchers
17-year-old kills self after jumping off 3-storey building in Vasai
Mumbai records 592 Covid-19 cases, active tally at 5,769
Clashes in JNU, ABVP says over dozen students injured

In Focus

Mumbai: 50-year-old man loses Rs 17.50 lakh in bitcoin investment fraud

The woman asked Colin whether he is interested in investing in Bitcoins, to which he replied positively

Mumbai: Doctors find rise in neck and back pain cases due to potholes on roads

Mumbai: Doctors find rise in neck and back pain cases due to potholes on roads
In a run-up to BTS's Jungkook's birthday these are moments you cannot miss!

In a run-up to BTS's Jungkook's birthday these are moments you cannot miss!
ADVERTISEMENT
Entertainment News
Aryan Khan shares new pictures with Suhana and AbRam
See Pics

Aryan Khan shares new pictures with Suhana and AbRam

Aryan took to Instagram on Monday

22 August,2022 08:39 PM IST | mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Assault weapons found on abandoned yacht in Raigad were AK-56 rifles: Police

Assault weapons found on abandoned yacht in Raigad were AK-56 rifles: Police

Officials had earlier said three AK-47 rifles were found on board the yacht

22 August,2022 08:05 PM IST | Alibaug | PTI
Technology News
Why playing Janet Jackson's mega-hit 'Rhythm Nation' crashes laptops

Why playing Janet Jackson's mega-hit 'Rhythm Nation' crashes laptops

Raymond Chen, senior software engineer, said the team discovered that the song contained one of the natural resonant frequencies for the model of 5400 rpm laptop hard drives that they and other manufacturers used

22 August,2022 08:40 PM IST | San Francisco | IANS
Sports News
Ex-India player feels KL Rahul and Pant are India's best captaincy options

Ex-India player feels KL Rahul and Pant are India's best captaincy options

Rahul and Pant both have captaincy experience at the international level and have also led their respective IPL franchises well

22 August,2022 02:09 PM IST | New Delhi | IANS

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK