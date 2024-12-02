Breaking News
Mumbai: All you need to know about the BKC pod taxis is mapped HERE
Mumbai: THIS is the reason why you see wrong vehicles on JJ flyover or BKC connector
Mumbai: BJP to push Rs 27,334 crore projects before BMC polls
South Mumbai residents can't sleep because of THIS reason
Devendra Fadnavis promises new trains for Mumbai, mega rail projects on track
Mumbai LIVE: Rupani, Sitharaman appointed as central observers for Maharashtra

Mumbai News LIVE Updates: BJP has appointed former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as the party's central observers for Maharashtra. Follow LIVE Updates here

02 December,2024 07:24 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Celebrity Life News
Nargis Fakhri’s mother told a news outlet, “I don’t think she (Aliya) would be killing someone. She was a person who was caring for everybody. She tried to help everybody"

02 December,2024 05:38 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
In a post on X, Shrikant Shinde also said he had the chance of becoming a minister at the Centre after the Lok Sabha polls held earlier this year, but he refused it and he wanted to focus on working for the party organisation

02 December,2024 02:37 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Dressed in a stunning pastel blue and silver gown by renowned designer Elie Saab, Rysa was a vision of grace and sophistication. The intricate patterns, a symphony of deep burgundies, faded golds, and midnight blues made it perfect for the occasion

02 December,2024 07:39 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
The stampede broke out on Sunday afternoon at the stadium in the city of Nzerekore during the final of a local tournament between the Labe and Nzerekore teams in honour of Guinea's military leader, Mamadi Doumbouya, Guinea's Prime Minister Amadou Oury Bah said on the X platform

02 December,2024 06:01 PM IST | Conakry (Guinea) | AP

