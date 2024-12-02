-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Hospital Survey
- School Survey
Mumbai News LIVE Updates: BJP has appointed former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as the party's central observers for Maharashtra. Follow LIVE Updates here
Nargis Fakhri’s mother told a news outlet, “I don’t think she (Aliya) would be killing someone. She was a person who was caring for everybody. She tried to help everybody"02 December,2024 05:38 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
In a post on X, Shrikant Shinde also said he had the chance of becoming a minister at the Centre after the Lok Sabha polls held earlier this year, but he refused it and he wanted to focus on working for the party organisation02 December,2024 02:37 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Dressed in a stunning pastel blue and silver gown by renowned designer Elie Saab, Rysa was a vision of grace and sophistication. The intricate patterns, a symphony of deep burgundies, faded golds, and midnight blues made it perfect for the occasion02 December,2024 07:39 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The stampede broke out on Sunday afternoon at the stadium in the city of Nzerekore during the final of a local tournament between the Labe and Nzerekore teams in honour of Guinea's military leader, Mamadi Doumbouya, Guinea's Prime Minister Amadou Oury Bah said on the X platform02 December,2024 06:01 PM IST | Conakry (Guinea) | AP
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT