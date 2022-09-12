×
Mumbai: Aam Aadmi Party eyes BMC with free water and bus rides ahead of polls
Mumbai: BEST gears up to earn carbon credits
IMD predicts heavy rain; issues yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane
Thane: Missing six-year-old’s body found in immersion tank in Ulhasnagar
Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray figures on the list of defaulters at MCA-Kandivli club, office-bearers write to CEO to cancel membership

Cyrus Mistry death: Experts from Hong Kong arrive in Mumbai for Merc inspection

The team members are technical experts in their fields, he said, adding that the car involved in the road accident is kept at the Mercedes Benz unit in Thane. The team will submit a report to the Mercedes Benz company, an official said

Delhi Police issues fresh summons to Jacqueline, asks to appear on Sept 14

Sara Ali Khan stuns in off-shoulder golden mini dress worth around Rs 88,000

'Thank God': Rakul Preet Singh's first look as Ruhi Kapoor out!

In the poster, the 'Runway 34' actor could be seen in the role of a cop. Apart from Rakul, the film also stars Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra

12 September,2022 08:24 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Railway land in Santacruz to be closed for construction of 6th line project
The railway land, currently being used for movement of public transport will be closed temporarily for a period of two months. During this period, passengers can use alternate road available in BMC area to reach south foot over bridge on the east side at Santacruz station, western railways said in a statement

12 September,2022 06:38 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Bandra Fair: Five food items you need to try during this week

The annual Bandra Fair is currently underway in full swing till September 18. If you have been meaning to go after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, then here is a food guide to get you started

12 September,2022 06:52 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
BCCI announce squads for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Australia, SA T20Is

The All-India Senior Selection Committee met on Monday to pick India's squads for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia and for the T20I series against Australia and South Africa at home

12 September,2022 07:27 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS

