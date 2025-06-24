-
The flight disruptions followed a major escalation on Monday after Iran reportedly launched multiple missiles targeting US military installations in Qatar and Iraq, including the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar—the largest US military installation in the region
Sonakshi Sinha is the latest to extend her support to Deepika Padukone demanding an eight-hour shift on movie set. But she also said every project has a different requirement24 June,2025 11:43 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Iran reportedly fired six missiles towards American military base in Qatar's Al-Udeid on Monday following the US attack on the Iranian nuclear sites amid ongoing was with Israel24 June,2025 03:59 PM IST | Tehran | mid-day online correspondent
Beyoncé’s Paris concert caught Indian fans’ attention as the singer looked stunning in a custom ensemble by Manish Malhotra24 June,2025 06:07 PM IST | Paris | mid-day online correspondent
The announcement was made on Tuesday by All England Club chairwoman Debbie Jevans, who confirmed that discussions with Murray and his team are already underway24 June,2025 06:30 PM IST | London | mid-day online correspondent
