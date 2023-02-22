- Mumbai
In a press release, Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, said that a super-fast special train (09201/09202), will operate twice from Bandra Terminus to Bhavnagar
The Great Khali, Ali Budhawani, Mahavir Phogat, Ritu Phogat along with Suniel Shetty came on Kapil Sharma-hosted show to promote their upcoming MMA reality series Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt22 February,2023 06:49 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Although the emergency phase in Turkiye is over, the trio said, the country is dealing with more critical challenge of rehabilitating its people22 February,2023 10:44 PM IST | Mumbai | Anagha Sawant
Dealing with layoffs is always a challenge and very often because it comes suddenly, people are left helpless. While it is a difficult period, it is important that people stay positive and work on their skills than give up. Experts believe people can be prepared in many ways for job loss and suggest the following tips to start with20 February,2023 03:41 PM IST
The forthcoming season of the tournament will begin on March 31. IPL 2023 will start with a super clash between defending champions Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium22 February,2023 05:47 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
