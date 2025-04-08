-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Events
CM Fadnavis' assertion comes in response to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut's claim last month that PM Modi had visited RSS headquarters in Nagpur to convey the message that he was 'retiring'
Recently, Ram Kapoor's wife made a video mimicking Ektaa Kapoor while subtly responding to her video that accused Ram of taking Ozempic08 April,2025 06:03 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat has announced plans to rename Khultabad, where Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb lies, to its historic name Ratnapur. The move follows calls to revisit names altered during the Mughal era and honour Maratha legacy08 April,2025 11:06 AM IST | Mumbai
The report highlights that there were 84 per cent online searches that grew year on year for lifestyle diseases with hypertension witnessing the highest growth at 21 per cent year on year08 April,2025 11:48 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The creative display blended pop culture with cricket fandom, turning heads and electrifying the atmosphere at the iconic ground08 April,2025 05:26 PM IST | Kolkata | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT