Based on a complaint, the police in Kalyan town on Sunday registered a first information report against Bhaisaheb Jadhav and his personal assistant, Jayant Jadhav, under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for the crime the took place in 2023
The Roshan family hosted a success party following the positive reception to the Netflix documentary dedicated to their family legacy and their contribution to Indian cinema17 February,2025 10:06 AM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey has criticised the Central government and Railway Ministry over the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, which claimed 18 lives. He called for the Railway Minister’s resignation, alleging negligence in handling the situation17 February,2025 11:57 AM IST | Mumbai
While it is not definite that lifestyle changes would result in increased fertility, specific actions and practices can help both men and women's reproductive health17 February,2025 01:40 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Since joining forces in 2023, Rohit and Gill have made 1874 runs as an opening pair in 27 innings, averaging 72.07, including six 100-plus and 11 fifty-plus stands, making for a highly useful opening combination for the Indian team in 50-over cricket17 February,2025 07:58 AM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
