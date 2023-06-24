Breaking News
Special kid dies in pool accident in Goregaon

The family of 14-year-old has demanded justice for negligence by the school; an investigation underway

Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' gets release date

24 June,2023 12:23 PM IST | mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Exclusive! Sobhita Dhulipala on The Night Manager 2: Anil Kapoor is the youngest

Sobhita Dhulipala plays Kaveri in 'The Night Manager'

24 June,2023 12:52 PM IST | mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
Mumbai
Constable in dock, but what about the others?

Policeman booked for assaulting whistleblowing inmate still not suspended, as brother asks why bedding scam is not mentioned in the probe

24 June,2023 07:10 AM IST | Mumbai | Diwakar Sharma
Lifestyle News
A beginner's guide to skincare and makeup for all skin types

Learning to handle cosmetics and skincare may be overwhelming. We’ve experts share some effective tips to get you started

24 June,2023 11:18 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
'Sky is the limit’ for Yashasvi Jaiswal

Mumbai lad Yashasvi Jaiswal ecstatic to receive Test call-up for two-match series against WI; Ruturaj Gaikwad’s father Dashrat and childhood coach Mohan Jadhav express delight too

24 June,2023 08:20 AM IST | Mumbai | Subodh Mayure

