Breaking News
Mumbai: BEST demands Rs 3,000cr from BMC, is allotted Rs 800 cr
Mumbai: Sailor missing after fire aboard INS Brahmaputra
Mumbai: Three held for kidnapping 30-year-old man following financial dispute
NCP MLA Sunil Tingre was questioned by Pune cops after accident: Ajit Pawar
Three injured after wall of under-construction building collapses in Dharavi
Budget Session 2024: Key highlights of Modi 3.0's first budget
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union budget in today.

Janhvi Kapoor calls ‘situationship’ a retarded concept

23 July,2024 11:09 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Deadpool and Wolverine 'X' review: Movie labelled 'MCU's comeback'

Shawn Levy's superhero movie premiered in New York City on Monday. Right after the premiere, critics and guests began sharing their initial reactions

23 July,2024 10:29 AM IST | Los Angeles | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Bombay High Court upholds student’s tribal claim

The high court has set aside the order of the Schedule Tribe Certificate Scrutiny Committee that had rejected the student’s claim despite documentary evidence

23 July,2024 06:44 AM IST | Mumbai | Vinod Kumar Menon
Lifestyle News
Vacation Vibes: Packing essentials for a stylish summer getaway

Mid-Day Premium Vacation Vibes: Packing essentials for a stylish summer getaway

Fashion experts share tips on creating a capsule wardrobe for your next vacation, and packing tips to maximise versatility

23 July,2024 09:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
'Saw him hug the cup and cry': Ashwin on Dravid's WC win celebration

Dravid's tenure culminated with triumph as India secured the T20 World Cup, defeating South Africa in a tense final by seven runs on June 29

23 July,2024 12:09 PM IST | Chennai | mid-day online correspondent

