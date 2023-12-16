Breaking News
Mumbai: Dropping Amar Mahal station will cut off crucial Mono link
Mumbai: Influencer claims she was almost killed by BF, bureaucrat’s son
Mumbai: Shifting of Gokhale bridge’s 90-m girder to begin on Sunday
Mumbai: BMC’s beautification project continues to take toll on trees
Mumbai: Blue Line 1 upgraded to accept NCMC cards
Mumbai: BMC extends cloud seeding EOI submission by a week
City News

In Focus

Mumbai: Malad cops arrest two wannabe extortionists

The duo, being illiterate, had sent voice messages to ex-employer, demanding Rs 7 lakh and warning of violence against his family

16 December,2023 08:56 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya performed at her school play on Friday night. Videos of her singing and delivering her lines with confidence are going viral on social media

16 December,2023 08:08 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
The two coaches of the 12810 Howrah-Mumbai Mail got decoupled around 9.30 pm in Birshibpur area

16 December,2023 09:20 AM IST | Kolkata | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
I have loved reading books since childhood: South Mumbai bookseller
Shelf-Life with Mid-day

Mid-Day Premium I have loved reading books since childhood: South Mumbai bookseller

Mid-day Online’s fortnightly series Shelf Life discovers a bookshop located in the heart of South Mumbai housing more than 50,000 books, which is a must-visit 

16 December,2023 09:40 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
Offie returns stunning figures of 5-7 as India bundle out England for just 136; hosts take massive 478-run lead at stumps on Day Two

16 December,2023 07:05 AM IST | Navi Mumbai | Subodh Mayure

