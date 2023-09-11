Breaking News
Mumbai: These are city’s dirtiest wards
Maharashtra: The empty posts that are making state lose fight vs malnutrition
Mumbai: 26-year-old held in massive cyber fraud; mastermind at large
Mumbai: DRI makes historic seizure of betel nuts worth Rs 32cr
Mumbai: Three held for security breach at Yellow Gate
City News

In Focus

Mumbai: ‘Why does BMC need this policy?’

Activists question the purpose for the draft Recreation and Play Ground adoption policy, and say the civic body can well maintain the city and suburbs’ open spaces

Jawan Box Office Day 4: Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara's film earns Rs 286.56 crores

11 September,2023 12:45 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
Entertainment News
Govind Namdev says his entire role was axed from Dilip Kumar film Saudagar

In a recent interview actor Govind Namdev shared that he got a role in the Dilip Kumar and Raaj Kumar starrer Saudagar but his role was later chopped due to the film’s long runtime

11 September,2023 02:49 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
IN PHOTOS: Thane streets wear deserted look amid Bandh by Maratha outfit

The Sakal Maratha Morcha backed by Sambhaji Brigade has called for a bandh in Thane today in protest of Jalna violence incident. Pics/Satej Shinde

11 September,2023 02:30 PM IST | Sanjana Deshpande
Lifestyle News
What is Mumbai cooking for Naivedya platter?

From Gulawani to Aluwadi, Mumbai chefs share innovative recipes to prep up Naivedya platter for Ganesh Chaturthi

11 September,2023 10:33 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
Seneviratne: From first class cricket player to India's throwdown specialist

The cameras zoomed in on a person standing on the Indian dressing room balcony

11 September,2023 03:27 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


