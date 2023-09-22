Breaking News
BREAKING: Major fire breaks out at Heera Panna Mall in Mumbai's Oshiwara
Mumbai crime: Godmother of Ghatkopar behind Malad Dhoom heist
Maharashtra: ‘Farmers are dying, when will govt declare drought?’
Maharashtra: Teachers threaten protest over move to privatise govt schools
Ganesh Chaturthi: 4 drown in Maharashtra's Palghar on first immersion night
Mumbai: WR to run 8 special local trains at midnight on September 28

The Western Railway on Friday said that they will run eight special local trains on the intervening nights of September 28 and September 29 due to Ganapati Visarjan.

Bollywood film families: Salim to Salman, major members of the powerful Khandaan

22 September,2023 05:55 PM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
Entertainment News
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Is Priyanka Chopra not attending?

According to recent reports, Priyanka Chopra is not going to be attending the Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding

22 September,2023 06:31 PM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai
IN PHOTOS: Fire breaks out at Heera Panna Mall

A major fire broke out at Heera Panna Mall in Mumbai’s Oshiwara area on Friday; it is located near Oshiwara police station in Jogeshwari. Pics/Anurag Ahire

22 September,2023 06:51 PM IST | Sanjana Deshpande
Lifestyle News
Why recreational activities are essential to manage stress

Residents of Mumbai, enlighten us about the significance of prioritising recreational activities in enhancing our overall well-being

22 September,2023 05:10 PM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
Shuttler Malvika looks to do more than just perform at Asiad

Shuttler Malvika looks to do more than just perform at Asiad

Bansod aims for good show in team event and have meaningful conversations with elite athletes at Asian Games village in China

22 September,2023 06:51 PM IST | Mumbai | Sundari Iyer

