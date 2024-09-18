Breaking News
Development projects worth Rs 29,000 crore underway in Marathwada: CM Shinde
Ganesh Visarjan: 19,176 idols immersed till 9 pm on Anant Chaturdashi
Dhule: 3 killed, 6 people injured as tractor carrying Ganesh idol runs over them
IMD issues yellow alert for Marathwada and Vidarbha
Shopkeeper, two others held for beating up Mumbai cop in Byculla
Thane: Fire breaks out in Khopat building; 10 rescued

The blaze was extinguished by the Fire Brigade personnel at around 4:00 AM, and cooling operations are currently underway.

18 September,2024 09:38 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Whether it was dancing in the baraat or wearing coordinated outfits, Ananya Panday made sure to make the bride and groom, Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant feel special

18 September,2024 08:52 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Hezbollah members' pagers exploded simultaneously in Lebanon and Syria on Tuesday, killing at least nine and injuring thousands. The Iran-backed group has accused Israel of the attacks.

18 September,2024 07:30 AM IST | New York | mid-day online correspondent
As people seek healthier alternatives, the sober curious movement continues to grow. Experts delve into how this wellness trend enables inclusive social experiences, the popularity of low and non-alcoholic beverages, the evolution of consumer preferences, sophisticated industry offerings, and the path ahead

18 September,2024 10:45 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
In a post on X, Thackeray said trolls in India are engineering hatred on the pretext of violence in Bangladesh, while the BCCI is hosting its team

18 September,2024 10:20 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

