Ajit Pawar said that K Chandrasekhar Rao is perhaps trying to expand BRS outside Telangana as he might want to become a national leader
'Ved' actress Jiya Shankar has entered the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house19 June,2023 03:35 PM IST | mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
Devendra Fadnavis also said that there is only one king, and that is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the Muslims also respect him19 June,2023 10:25 AM IST | Akola | ANI
The Guru Purnima special show will have performances by legendary flautist Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia and his nephew Rakesh Chaurasia, sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan along with his sons Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash and grandsons – Zohaan and Abeer Ali Bangash, as well as sitar stalwart Pt. Kartick Kumar and his son Niladri Kumar19 June,2023 11:35 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Following a string of very ordinary performances at Sudirman Cup, the pair bowed out in the first round of Singapore Open and second round at Thailand Open19 June,2023 04:39 PM IST | Jakarta | mid-day online correspondent
