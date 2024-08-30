Breaking News
Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse: Joint probe panel comprising Navy, state, independent experts counter numerous questions
Mumbai: ‘Worms, muck, faecal matter in our water!’
Mumbai: Brave psychiatrist beats back burglar
Mumbai: Woman falls in love online, blackmailed after sending pics
Mumbai: Woman swept away after jumping into Versova bay
Weather News

In Focus

Mumbai: Aarey colony resident run over

Speeding minor knocks down biker; mid-day has repeatedly highlighted lack of speed breakers putting pedestrians and two-wheeler riders at serious risk on this stretch

Kartik Aaryan leases his upscale Juhu property for THIS whopping amount

30 August,2024 09:01 AM IST | Mumbai | IANS
Entertainment News
Watch! Angelina Jolie breaks down in tears at Venice Film Festival

Venice Film Festival: A video of Angelina Jolie getting emotional and breaking down in tears has surfaced on social media, with fans praising her as a queen

30 August,2024 08:36 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: 99 trains cancelled during 10-hour block on Western Railway

According to Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, all Up and Down slow line trains will operate on the fast lines between Borivali and Goregaon stations

30 August,2024 12:33 PM IST | Mumbai | Rajendra B. Aklekar
Lifestyle News
Mid-Day Specials | Gig tripping: Decoding the newest travel trend in India

Mid-Day Premium Mid-Day Specials | Gig tripping: Decoding the newest travel trend in India

Have you ever flown to hear your favourite artist live? You might be a gig tripper. Travel experts and enthusiasts delve into the popularity and impact of this emerging trend

30 August,2024 11:21 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News

"Border-Gavaskar Trophy is going to be a classic series": John Buchanan

Former Australia coach John Buchanan feels five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy later this year will test India and Oz players physically and mentally

30 August,2024 07:41 AM IST | Mumbai | Subodh Mayure

Trending News:


