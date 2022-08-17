×
Breaking News
I need work, I have a family to look after: Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli
Mumbai: In Aaditya’s Worli, are Sainiks slipping out of Thackerays’ fingers?
Maharashtra legislature monsoon session from today
Sensex reclaims 60,000 mark after 4 months, investors richer by Rs 25 trillion
Maharashtra: More than 50 injured after 3 bogies of train derails in Gondia
ED to name Jacqueline Fernandez as accused in Rs 200 crore money laundering case

In Focus

I need work, I have a family to look after: Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli
Exclusive

Retired India star Vinod Kambli seeks cricket-related assignments amidst financial strife; urges MCA for work, wants fans to pray for and love him

No prima facie sexual harassment if woman's dress is 'provocative': Kerala court

No prima facie sexual harassment if woman's dress is 'provocative': Kerala court
Watch video! Zayed Khan: The more you beat us Khans the stronger we become Flashback with the stars

Watch video! Zayed Khan: The more you beat us Khans the stronger we become
ADVERTISEMENT
Entertainment News
BTS's Jungkook releases ‘Time Difference’ photos
See Pics

BTS's Jungkook releases ‘Time Difference’ photos

The singer has been posting new photos regularly, as his birthday approaches

17 August,2022 05:29 PM IST | mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Dahi Handi, Ganeshotsav to turn into competing fields for BJP and Sena factions
Mumbai

Dahi Handi, Ganeshotsav to turn into competing fields for BJP and Sena factions

Shinde camp raring to break the pot in Thane, with Thackeray loyalists undecided; BJP’s Ram Kadam promises grand event at Ghatkopar

17 August,2022 08:17 AM IST | Mumbai | Sameer Surve
News
'Our photos covered unknown facets of pandemic’: Amit Dave on winning Pulitzer
World Photography Day

'Our photos covered unknown facets of pandemic’: Amit Dave on winning Pulitzer

Amit Dave, one among the four Indian photojournalists who won the Pulitzer Prize for ‘Feature Photography’, speaks to Mid-Day Digital about the recognition and remembers late colleague and well-known journalist Danish Siddiqui

17 August,2022 11:12 AM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
Sports News
Ravi Shastri had very little tolerance for failure: Dinesh Karthik

Ravi Shastri had very little tolerance for failure: Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik had played sporadically during Shastri's tenure as India coach, especially during the 2019 World Cup

17 August,2022 11:48 AM IST | New Delhi | PTI

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK