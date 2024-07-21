-
The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain in the city, which will remain in effect until July 24
Guru Purnima 2024: In the glitzy world of Bollywood, mentorship often plays a pivotal role in shaping the careers of aspiring actors and filmmakers. From providing crucial advice to offering the first big break, mentors have been instrumental in the journeys of many stars. Today on the occasion of Guru Purnima, looking at the mentors behind our favourite actors21 July,2024 03:25 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
A Spanish-Bengali couple has petitioned the Indian authorities and Spanish consulate for two years to allow their adopted kids to see their Alzheimer’s-stricken grandmother. After waiting years to adopt an Indian child, OCI and NRI card holders say the real hell is getting them a passport21 July,2024 10:09 AM IST | Mumbai | Arpika Bhosale
The study, published in the journal Optometry and Vision Sciences, is the first to compare how people with early (before the age of 10) and later onset vision loss judge the distance of sound21 July,2024 01:34 PM IST | New Delhi | IANS
KL Rahul has been leading LSG since their debut season in 2022 but this year the Lucknow team finished in seventh position. Sources have also said to IANS that RCB is keen on having a local face in their team, as well as having a player who can also take up the leadership mantle for the coming cycle both of which Rahul can handle presently21 July,2024 01:20 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
