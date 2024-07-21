Breaking News
Mumbai: 80-year-old dies as dilapidated building collapses at Grant Road
Mumbai weather update: More heavy rain ahead, IMD warns of flood
Mumbai rains: Tulsi lake overflows, water stock now at 40 per cent
Thane: Ulhasnagar civic chief suspends AMC
Thane: Mumbra’s human chain protest attracts FIR against 145 people
shot-button
Weather News

In Focus

Mumbai rains: Police issue advisory amid heavy downpour

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain in the city, which will remain in effect until July 24

Dharamveer 2 Trailer Launch: Salman Khan, Ankita, Govinda & others attend

Dharamveer 2 Trailer Launch: Salman Khan, Ankita, Govinda & others attend

21 July,2024 01:52 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
Entertainment News
Guru Purnima 2024: Meet the mentors of your favourite stars

Guru Purnima 2024: Meet the mentors of your favourite stars

Guru Purnima 2024: In the glitzy world of Bollywood, mentorship often plays a pivotal role in shaping the careers of aspiring actors and filmmakers. From providing crucial advice to offering the first big break, mentors have been instrumental in the journeys of many stars. Today on the occasion of Guru Purnima, looking at the mentors behind our favourite actors

21 July,2024 03:25 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
Sunday Mid-Day News
‘They want to see granny before she loses her mind’

‘They want to see granny before she loses her mind’

A Spanish-Bengali couple has petitioned the Indian authorities and Spanish consulate for two years to allow their adopted kids to see their Alzheimer’s-stricken grandmother. After waiting years to adopt an Indian child, OCI and NRI card holders say the real hell is getting them a passport

21 July,2024 10:09 AM IST | Mumbai | Arpika Bhosale
Lifestyle News
Even partial vision losses before 10 years of age can impact hearing abilities

Even partial vision losses before 10 years of age can impact hearing abilities

The study, published in the journal Optometry and Vision Sciences, is the first to compare how people with early (before the age of 10) and later onset vision loss judge the distance of sound

21 July,2024 01:34 PM IST | New Delhi | IANS
Sports News
KL Rahul to move out of LSG ahead of IPL 2025?

KL Rahul to move out of LSG ahead of IPL 2025?

KL Rahul has been leading LSG since their debut season in 2022 but this year the Lucknow team finished in seventh position. Sources have also said to IANS that RCB is keen on having a local face in their team, as well as having a player who can also take up the leadership mantle for the coming cycle both of which Rahul can handle presently

21 July,2024 01:20 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK