×
Breaking News
Mumbai: At 35.2 degrees Celsius, Santacruz was hottest place in subcontinent on Wednesday
Mumbai: 11 months, 3,960 cyber cases, only 245 cracked
Mumbai: 14 years after escaping law, ‘thief’ nabbed thanks to tattoo
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aftab Poonawala’s narco test successful, say Delhi police
Mumbai: Parking plaza in busy Dadar now resembles a junkyard

Subscribe to Mid-day Gold in less than Rs. 3/- Day

CLICK HERE

In Focus

Mumbai: 14 years after escaping law, ‘thief’ nabbed thanks to tattoo

After arrest for stealing Rs 43K, accused turned absconder, assumed new identity

'Moose Wala murder mastermind Goldy Brar will definitely be brought to India'

'Moose Wala murder mastermind Goldy Brar will definitely be brought to India'
Mumbai: Class 8 girl raped by two classmates in civic-run school, case filed

Mumbai: Class 8 girl raped by two classmates in civic-run school, case filed
Entertainment News
Singer Jubin Nautiyal injured in accident, rushed to hospital

Singer Jubin Nautiyal injured in accident, rushed to hospital

The singer broke his elbow, cracked his ribs and hurt his head

02 December,2022 11:33 AM IST | mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: 11 months, 3,960 cyber cases, only 245 cracked

Mumbai: 11 months, 3,960 cyber cases, only 245 cracked

Police admit lack of trained personnel with technical know-how resulting in low detection rates, say city’s cyber unit needs experts and modern tools

02 December,2022 07:07 AM IST | Mumbai | Samiullah Khan
Lifestyle News
Expert skincare tips and makeup looks for this wedding season

Expert skincare tips and makeup looks for this wedding season

Premium

If attending weddings makes you anxious, we’ve got you covered with expert skincare tips, and the best of make-up trends which will elevate your look

01 December,2022 09:24 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi flops, but teammates on top!

FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi flops, but teammates on top!

Lionel misses penalty, but young guns Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez step up to help Argentina beat Poland 2-0 in must-win tie to enter Last 16

02 December,2022 07:39 AM IST | Doha | Ashwin Ferro



This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK