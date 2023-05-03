Breaking News
Sharad Pawar’s 3D-chess: Castling Ajit to checkmate the BJP?
Mumbai: Hooked with WhatsApp, and sunk on Telegram
Mumbai: Zeroes-and-heroes results will be fixed
Mumbai: Borivali East-WEH bridge likely to be ready by December
Mumbai: BMC to spend Rs 12 crore for a greener city
World Health Month 2023

In Focus

Maharashtra: 25 passengers injured after bus hits truck in Palghar

The accident took place at around 10 am on Tuesday near Kudus when the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus carrying 65 passengers was heading from Palghar to Wada area

Check out birthday girl Trisha's best sari looks

03 May,2023 11:26 AM IST | mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
IN PHOTOS: Backstreet Boys land in Mumbai ahead of their DNA World Tour gig

The Backstreet Boys is an American vocal group that comprises of Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, and cousins Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson. They came into being in Orlando, Florida, in 1993. Their first global release, titled 'Backstreet Boys' (1996), paved their way to stardom. In October 2022, the group released their first holiday album, titled 'A Very Backstreet Christmas.' The album achieved the 17th spot on the Billboard 200 charts in the United States and secured the top position on the Billboard Holiday charts. Today, the Backstreet Boys arrived at Mumbai airport. Have a look:

03 May,2023 11:07 AM IST | Aakash Khuman
Mumbai
Sharad Pawar’s 3D-chess: Castling Ajit to checkmate the BJP?

There are many angles to the wily old fox’s well-timed announcement on Tuesday morning; but the one that stands out is this: those trying to weaken the NCP from the outside will now have to contend with a charged-up cadre

03 May,2023 07:19 AM IST | Mumbai | Dharmendra Jore
Lifestyle News
Everything you need to know about overhydration

As temperatures soar this summer, keeping yourself hydrated is key—however, drinking too much water might not be the best for you. We’ve got a nutrition expert to answer all your questions around overhydration

03 May,2023 09:19 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
Will the sluggish Lucknow pitch aid injury-laden LSG against CSK?

Lucknow’s ploy of playing on slow, low black soil tracks has led to three losses in five home games; they’ve switched to a red soil strip for today’s CSK clash

03 May,2023 06:54 AM IST | Lucknow | Santosh Suri

