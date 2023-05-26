Breaking News
1,000 buildings ignored warning in Ulhasnagar
Mumbai: No ‘help’ for nullah desilting complaints yet
Thane Mental Hospital Row: Human Rights body orders probe
After LLB, varsity delays LLM results
Patwardhan Park Row: Parking lot tender submission date extended for sixth time
Patwardhan Park Row: Parking lot tender submission date extended for sixth time

Local residents seek scrapping of proposal; hearing of PIL in case to be held in June

Cannes 2023: Inside the midnight screening of Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy'

26 May,2023 11:38 AM IST | Athulya Nambiar
'Barbie' trailer: Barbie and Ken get a taste of the real world

The new trailer of 'Barbie' gives new insights into the plot of the film starring Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie

26 May,2023 11:50 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Money laundering case: AAP leader Satyendar Jain granted interim bail

Jain was admitted to a government-run hospital after he collapsed in the Tihar Jail due to dizziness on Thursday

26 May,2023 12:06 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
Excessive consumption of alcohol may lead to muscle loss and weakness: Research

People in their 50s and 60s are more prone to the risk of muscle loss. According to the study, drinking alcohol becomes a problem when people drink 10 or more units a day, equivalent to a bottle of wine or four or five pints

26 May,2023 11:01 AM IST | London | IANS
Eighth week of IPL: Fifer for Madhwal; three centuries in a single day

mid-day.com looks at the performances that made headlines in the eighth week of the cash-rich T20 league

26 May,2023 09:36 AM IST | Mumbai | Rohan Koli

