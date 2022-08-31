In Focus
Mumbai
Sharad Pawar advocates 'unity of Opposition parties' for 2024 elections31 August,2022 05:07 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent According to ANI tweet, Sharad Pawar said, "Can consider contesting elections together under the Common Minimum Program."
Shah Rukh Khan and his younger son, AbRam together welcomed Lord Ganesha on Wednesday to their home, Mannat31 August,2022 06:01 PM IST | Mumbai
Haryana Police has recovered the items following which the questioning is underway. Goa Police reached the state earlier today for further investigation into Sonali Phogat death case31 August,2022 05:29 PM IST | Hisar | ANI
Mumbaikars are excited to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi this year, especially because they can enjoy the festival to the fullest after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. As there has been awareness over the years about how Plaster Of Paris (POP) idols create water pollution, many devotees in the city have moved towards eco-friendly alternatives like paper and clay, and even make their idols at home31 August,2022 03:57 PM IST
The ten-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival has started in Maharashtra and around the world with the coronavirus pandemic no longer casting its shadow on the celebrations31 August,2022 02:47 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent