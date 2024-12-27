-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Events
Manmohan Singh passes away, LIVE Updates: Leaders from around the globe have expressed their condolences after former Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday. Follow LIVE Updates here
Spotted in the city: It's time to sit back and flip through pictures of celebrities who made an appearance in the city throughout the day27 December,2024 07:57 PM IST | Oshin Fernandes
The 25-year-old pilot, who lived in a rented flat in in Marol area of Mumbai was found dead in the early hours of November 2527 December,2024 05:14 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
As this year comes to an end and travellers await new journeys and adventures in 2025, we take a look at some trending and popular destinations of 202427 December,2024 08:33 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The legendary Tendulkar currently holds the record of most runs at MCG with 449 from five Tests at an average of 44.9027 December,2024 02:18 PM IST | Melbourne | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT