Mumbai: MMRDA spent Rs 900 cr on skywalks that now house vendors and drug addicts
Former India PM Manmohan Singh, architect of India's economic reforms, passes away at 92
Mumbai police to intensify patrolling, checking on New Year’s Eve
Mumbai: Selfie craze leaves Bandra congested
17 fans lose phones during music event in Mumbai
Manmohan Singh passes away, LIVE: World leaders pay tributes to former Indian PM
Manmohan Singh passes away, LIVE Updates: Leaders from around the globe have expressed their condolences after former Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday. Follow LIVE Updates here

Ent Top Stories: All We Imagine as Light OTT release; Squid Game season 2 review

27 December,2024 07:05 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
Spotted: Bhai jets off to Jamnagar on birthday; Sanju's expensive Rolls Royce

Spotted in the city: It's time to sit back and flip through pictures of celebrities who made an appearance in the city throughout the day

27 December,2024 07:57 PM IST | Oshin Fernandes
Pilot suicide: Mumbai court grants bail to her boyfriend

The 25-year-old pilot, who lived in a rented flat in in Marol area of Mumbai was found dead in the early hours of November 25

27 December,2024 05:14 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Goa to Baku, destinations that caught travellers' attention in 2024

As this year comes to an end and travellers await new journeys and adventures in 2025, we take a look at some trending and popular destinations of 2024

27 December,2024 08:33 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
MCC honours Sachin Tendulkar with club membership

The legendary Tendulkar currently holds the record of most runs at MCG with 449 from five Tests at an average of 44.90

27 December,2024 02:18 PM IST | Melbourne | mid-day online correspondent

