Mid-Day Special: How traffic cops reduced deaths in Mumbai’s black spots
Pope Francis in critical condition with early kidney failure as prayers pour in
Mumbai: Unruly bikers reducing Marine Drive to racing track, allege residents
Citing ‘inadequate arrest’, Mumbai court grants bail to man held for smuggling gold
Nashik Kumbh Mela preparations gather momentum
Pune Police to invoke MCOCA against history-sheeter gang

The action follows the alleged attack on a 33-year-old man working at the office of Union minister and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol by members of the Marne gang in Kothrud area on Friday

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas to Bajirao Mastani, top 7 films of SLB

24 February,2025 04:38 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Celebrity Life News
Prajakta Koli’s pre-wedding festivities begin! See pics of dreamy celebration

YouTuber-actor Prajakta Koli is getting married! Yes, you read it right, your favorite MostlySane is all set to tie the knot with her longtime beau Vrishank Khanal, and the actress has shared a series of pictures from her pre-wedding ceremony. Check out the pics below

24 February,2025 05:23 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
Mumbai
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in a building at Lohar Chawl near Kalbadevi

According to reports, the fire broke out at Ajmera House in Lohar Chawl, near L.T. Marg Police Station in Kalbadevi; the blaze originated from an air-conditioning unit

24 February,2025 01:19 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Did you know? World's first airmail flight coincided with 1911 Kumbh in UP

Each of the mails carried a special postmark depicting an airplane, mountains and bore the text -- 'First Aerial Post, 1911, U. P. Exhibition Allahabad'

24 February,2025 12:51 PM IST | Prayagraj | PTI
Sports News

"Today cricket has finished in Pakistan": Ahmed Shehzad

Following Pakistan's second consecutive loss in the Champions Trophy 2025, Ahmed Shehzad launched a scathing attack on the Men in Green

24 February,2025 04:26 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

