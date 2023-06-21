Breaking News
Mumbai: Metros may start rolling even if car sheds are not ready
Mumbai: 3 km from horror hostel, students live in terror
Top cop to probe BMC projects
Mumbai: Kurar police bust ATM fraud gang, 4 arrested for nationwide scams
Mumbai: Relationship manager nearly empties bank accounts of 80-year-old
Lift collapses from 4th floor of a building in Lower Parel, at least 12 injured
In a tragic incident, a lift collapsed from the fourth floor of the ground-plus 16-floor building in Lower Parel on Wednesday morning

Watch exclusive video! Hansal Mehta opens up about 'Scam 1992' season 2

21 June,2023 01:03 PM IST | mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
Entertainment News
TV stars Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim blessed with a baby boy

TV stars Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have welcomed a baby boy in the early hours of June 21

21 June,2023 12:17 PM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai
Rs 3,500 cr could have been saved if roads had been concretised 15 yrs ago: CM
Rs 3,500 cr could have been saved if roads had been concretised 15 yrs ago: CM

Eknath Shinde said the ruling partners of Shiv Sena and BJP have initiated a programme to make Mumbai roads not only pothole-free but also concretised in two to three years

21 June,2023 01:37 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
International Day of Yoga 2023: 7 exercises that improve lung health

Lung health plays a vital role in maintaining a healthy body and yoga can be a beneficial for improving lung health by enhancing breathing techniques, increasing lung capacity and promoting relaxation. On International Yoga Day, we asked experts to share exercises that will aid in improving lung health

20 June,2023 05:41 PM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
Ashes 2023: Gritty Khawaja's marathon batting outweighs England's 'Bazball'

England captain Stokes dismisses Usman Khawaja for Australia’s seventh wicket; visitors 211-7 in last session, chasing 281

21 June,2023 08:13 AM IST | Birmingham | Agencies

