The letters only mention for which section of school the candidates have been selected, school allocation yet to be announced
Shah Rukh Khan is currently awaiting the release of the film 'Pathaan'. It will be his first big screen release in four years. The actor was last seen in the film 'Zero' in 201815 December,2022 02:18 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The children, a boy aged 5 and a girl aged one, were rescued unharmed15 December,2022 08:53 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
It is that time of the year when Mumbai is lit up with stars, homes are adorned with Christmas trees and decorated all over with baubles, candy canes and wreaths too. More than two years after the Covid-19 pandemic, many people are looking to get back to celebrating like before with decorations, food and music. With colourful decorations being a very important part of the festival including the star, Christmas tree and a crib to represent the festival, Mumbaikars are going to be busy looking to take on a one-stop shopping day for it all. So, we have made it easier for you with this easy guide in the suburbs11 December,2022 04:10 PM IST
France started off aggressively as in the fifth minute Antoine Griezmann's assist helped Kylian Mbappe take a left-footed shot from the centre of the box but it was blocked15 December,2022 07:49 AM IST | Qatar | ANI