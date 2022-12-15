Breaking News
Mumbai: Senior inspector says Kherwadi cop never sought a transfer
Mumbai: BMC finally issues appointment letters to aspiring teachers
Maharashtra: Govt to keep track of inter-faith, inter-caste couples in state
Maharashtra: Unseasonal rain in Konkan worries mango farmers
Mumbai: Move all biomedical waste to Taloja now, urges MLA Abu Azmi
Mumbai: ‘Such massive crowd may lead to stampede’
Mumbai: Railways’ BMC water bill crosses Rs 500-crore mark

In Focus

The letters only mention for which section of school the candidates have been selected, school allocation yet to be announced

Entertainment News
Shah Rukh Khan to promote 'Pathaan' at FIFA World Cup 2022 finale

Shah Rukh Khan to promote 'Pathaan' at FIFA World Cup 2022 finale

Shah Rukh Khan is currently awaiting the release of the film 'Pathaan'. It will be his first big screen release in four years. The actor was last seen in the film 'Zero' in 2018

15 December,2022 02:18 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: Man arrested, woman detained for kidnapping boy, one-year-old girl

Mumbai: Man arrested, woman detained for kidnapping boy, one-year-old girl

The children, a boy aged 5 and a girl aged one, were rescued unharmed

15 December,2022 08:53 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Lifestyle News
Looking to buy decorations? Here are 8 places you can get them from in Bandra
Christmas 2022

Looking to buy decorations? Here are 8 places you can get them from in Bandra

It is that time of the year when Mumbai is lit up with stars, homes are adorned with Christmas trees and decorated all over with baubles, candy canes and wreaths too. More than two years after the Covid-19 pandemic, many people are looking to get back to celebrating like before with decorations, food and music. With colourful decorations being a very important part of the festival including the star, Christmas tree and a crib to represent the festival, Mumbaikars are going to be busy looking to take on a one-stop shopping day for it all. So, we have made it easier for you with this easy guide in the suburbs

11 December,2022 04:10 PM IST
Sports News
Hernandez, Muani's goals guide France to 2-0 win; set final clash with Argentina

Hernandez, Muani's goals guide France to 2-0 win; set final clash with Argentina

France started off aggressively as in the fifth minute Antoine Griezmann's assist helped Kylian Mbappe take a left-footed shot from the centre of the box but it was blocked

15 December,2022 07:49 AM IST | Qatar | ANI



