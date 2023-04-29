- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- IPL
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Shot Videos
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Mid-Day Gold
- 30 Power List
The fallen tree led to traffic snarls in the area before it was cleared off the road
J-Hope had enlisted on April 1829 April,2023 04:26 PM IST | South Korea | mid-day online correspondent
On the occasion of Maharashtra Day, also known as Maharashtra Diwas here are a few interesting facts about the annual observance (Pic/Istock)29 April,2023 12:31 PM IST | Anagha Sawant
Guru Sutapa unravels the running theme behind her presentation of the divine flower: Parijat, the emotions which shaped her creativity, and the perpetual influence that Guru Kelucharan Mahapatra had on her dance style29 April,2023 04:06 PM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Ahead of their encounter with table-toppers Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, Mumbai Indians players enjoyed their break with their families, courtesy of a dinner party thrown by skipper Rohit Sharma. (Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)29 April,2023 12:25 AM IST | Srijanee Majumdar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT