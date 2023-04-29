Breaking News
Fed up of delay, one hawkers’ union to seek Centre’s help
Jiah Khan death case: ‘Due to paucity of evidence, can’t hold you guilty’
Protesters, police clash in Barsu; netas spar in Mumbai
Two youths, beaten brutally by cops, await justice
Accused’s confession, Chrisann’s actions aided her release: cops
World Health Month 2023

In Focus

Tree falls on rickshaw in Naupada, no injuries reported

The fallen tree led to traffic snarls in the area before it was cleared off the road

Bhumi Pednekar: Rumours have a lot of power

29 April,2023 05:11 PM IST | mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
BTS's J-Hope holds rifle in latest pics as part of mandatory military service

J-Hope had enlisted on April 18

29 April,2023 04:26 PM IST | South Korea | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
IN PHOTOS: Interesting facts about Maharashtra Day

On the occasion of Maharashtra Day, also known as Maharashtra Diwas here are a few interesting facts about the annual observance (Pic/Istock)

29 April,2023 12:31 PM IST | Anagha Sawant
Lifestyle News
How Sutapa pays homage to invincible women through Odissi dance

Guru Sutapa unravels the running theme behind her presentation of the divine flower: Parijat, the emotions which shaped her creativity, and the perpetual influence that Guru Kelucharan Mahapatra had on her dance style

29 April,2023 04:06 PM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma turns perfect host for Mumbai Indians teammates, See pics

Ahead of their encounter with table-toppers Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, Mumbai Indians players enjoyed their break with their families, courtesy of a dinner party thrown by skipper Rohit Sharma. (Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

29 April,2023 12:25 AM IST | Srijanee Majumdar

