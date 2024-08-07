Breaking News
Exclusive | Mumbai: Cyber fraud cases up from Rs 32 cr to Rs 753 cr in 2 years!
Mumbai: Pothole-free roads from Aug 18, thanks to Ganpati bappa
Thane to roll out electric double-decker buses: A first for the city!
Chikungunya cases surge in Juhu: Experts warn of growing numbers
Mumbai: Hospital staffer held for filming woman doctor in bathroom
Weather News

In Focus

Man found dead in Sanjay Gandhi National Park quarry, cops launch probe

The dead body was handed over to the Chitalsar-Manpada Police Station which is further probing the matter

National Handloom Day 2024: Bollywood's finest in handwoven elegance

07 August,2024 09:12 AM IST | Mumbai
Entertainment News
Shocking! BTS Suga caught drunk riding electric scooter, license revoked

BTS Suga took to Weverse on Wednesday morning and penned down a long apology note for being drunk while riding an electric scooter

07 August,2024 10:47 AM IST | Mumbai | Shachi Chaturvedi
News
Don't test people's patience, says Uddhav Thackeray on Bangladesh situation

The former Maharashtra chief minister said similar protests were witnessed in Israel and Sri Lanka

07 August,2024 12:42 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
IOC says Vinesh Phogat is 100 gms overweight; here’s her tryst with health

As Indians across the world react to Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification from the Olympics due to her being overweight, here is a look at how she has battled injuries to remain healthy for participation

07 August,2024 02:52 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Paris Olympics 2024 |

Paris Olympics 2024 | "I am not happy": Lovlina Borgohain on missing out medal

The boxer mentioned that she was very confident of winning a medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. When asked about ace shooter Manu Bhaker, who won two medals at the Games, Lovlina said that she was very happy for her

07 August,2024 03:12 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

