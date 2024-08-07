-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
The dead body was handed over to the Chitalsar-Manpada Police Station which is further probing the matter
BTS Suga took to Weverse on Wednesday morning and penned down a long apology note for being drunk while riding an electric scooter07 August,2024 10:47 AM IST | Mumbai | Shachi Chaturvedi
The former Maharashtra chief minister said similar protests were witnessed in Israel and Sri Lanka07 August,2024 12:42 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
As Indians across the world react to Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification from the Olympics due to her being overweight, here is a look at how she has battled injuries to remain healthy for participation07 August,2024 02:52 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The boxer mentioned that she was very confident of winning a medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. When asked about ace shooter Manu Bhaker, who won two medals at the Games, Lovlina said that she was very happy for her07 August,2024 03:12 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT