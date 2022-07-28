In Focus
Mumbai
35-year-old Mumbai woman dies after consuming tomato she poisoned to kill rat28 July,2022 05:54 PM IST | Mumbai | Samiullah Khan "In the investigation it was learnt that the deceased had allegedly poisoned some tomatoes to kill rats in her house. She went to the kitchen to cook and unknowingly used a poisonous tomato in the food which she consumed leading to her death," a police official said.
Sharing a series of pictures, Alia wrote, 'just another day ... lounging around and promoting darlings - hope you're having a nice day .. bye."28 July,2022 01:17 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
The state now has 13,665 active Covid-19 cases.28 July,2022 06:15 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Users will be able to check the edit history by tapping on the "Edited" text that sits below an edited message and all of the edits will appear above the latest one28 July,2022 03:29 PM IST | New Delhi | IANS
The Indian women are clubbed in Pool A alongside hosts England, Canada, Wales and Ghana, while Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Scotland and Kenya complete Pool B.28 July,2022 03:29 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI