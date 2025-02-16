-
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that interfaith marriages are not a problem, but fraudulent alliances through deception and false identities must be addressed. The state government has formed a committee to study legal aspects of a law against forced conversions.
Rashmika Mandanna, who hails from Karnataka's Coorg, left the internet divided after saying she’s from Hyderabad at a recent event for her film Chhaava16 February,2025 03:10 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
A fire broke out at Pann Ali Mansion in Vadgadi, Mumbai, early on Sunday morning, leaving two dead and several injured due to smoke inhalation and burns. Emergency services responded swiftly, and the fire was extinguished within 20 minutes16 February,2025 01:32 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Tension headaches often arise from neck and scalp muscle contraction due to prolonged working and screen time16 February,2025 02:12 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The Adhirajsingh-trained Golden Kingdom (CS Jodha up), who had a good conditioning run on the Derby day when he stalked the pace set by Geographique in the Eclipse Stakes, has a good chance to return to the winner's enclosure16 February,2025 07:37 AM IST | Mumbai | Prakash Gosavi
