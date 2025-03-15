-
Mumbai police busted a sex racket at a Powai hotel, rescuing four struggling female actors and arresting a man identified as Shyam Sunder Arora
Yesterday was one such day when Hrithik Roshan penned down a long and special note for his ex-wife and dear friend, Sussanne Khan.15 March,2025 07:59 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Crime Branch officers who busted racket learnt that youngsters aged between 17 and 20 paid an average Rs 20L per head to accused15 March,2025 07:25 AM IST | Mumbai | Faizan Khan
With an increase in age generally comes a decrease in bone density. Hence, it becomes important to prioritise and protect your bone health, especially after the age of 3015 March,2025 11:37 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur says playing three matches at the Brabourne Stadium before final gives 2023 champs an upper hand, but DC captain Meg Lanning feels past results won’t have a role in summit clash15 March,2025 08:24 AM IST | Mumbai | G Krishnan
