Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC installs dewatering pumps at 50 spots in city
Mumbai: Man dies after being crushed by BEST bus in Cuffe Parade
Mumbai Crime: Two held for brutal murder of 27-year-old woman in Naigaon
Mumbai: BMC is failing PPP model in city hospital
Mumbai Crime: 20 years later, man caught for friend’s murder
shot-button
Weather News

In Focus

Maha: NCP leader in Thane convicted for rioting, voluntarily causing hurt

A Nationalist Congress Party leader accused of ransacking an ashram and attacking its inmates in 2015 has been convicted by a court in Maharashtra’s Thane district

Shocking! THIS is why BTS's Jin said he should not have debuted in 2013

Shocking! THIS is why BTS's Jin said he should not have debuted in 2013

04 June,2023 03:11 PM IST | South Korea | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth are on Rajasthan vacay with Bina Kak

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth are on Rajasthan vacay with Bina Kak

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who was recently seen in the second season of the streaming show 'Taj', and 'Rang De Basanti' actor Siddharth, who are rumoured to be dating, are currently on a vacation in Rajasthan

04 June,2023 06:21 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
Mumbai
Mumbai: JJ resident doctors call off strike after assurance from minister

Mumbai: JJ resident doctors call off strike after assurance from minister

The resident doctors in government-run Sir JJ Hospital in Mumbai called off their strike on Sunday following the resignation of Dr TP Lahane and an assurance from the authority to clear the pending arrears and stipend.

04 June,2023 11:53 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Odisha train accident: Cong demands Railway Minister's resignation

Odisha train accident: Cong demands Railway Minister's resignation

The Congress party also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should accept part of the responsibility of the "mess" which his government has inflicted on the Indian Railways and the people

04 June,2023 01:41 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Fashion, nature, mental health: Read mid-day.com’s top features from this week

Fashion, nature, mental health: Read mid-day.com’s top features from this week

We ended the last week of May with a mix of health, fashion, nature and books. From the importance of journaling to the need for functional parks and even pulling off a Vijay Varma look

04 June,2023 01:24 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK