Breaking News
Rs 247-crore bridge in tatters: NHAI turns up the heat on contractor
Mumbai: Protest may show the true state of Shiv Sena (UBT)
Mira Road goat row: Now, FIR on Muslim man
Mumbai: Metro body does its bit to ease city’s monsoon suffering
Mumbai: Two drown in well at Nalasopara
shot-button
News for you

In Focus

Mumbai: Stabbed, woman jumps out of rickshaw to save herself

Alert locals rushed to help her and even prevented a further strike from the attacker, her ex-husband, who had pursued her

Deepika Padukone reveals astonishing hidden talent; shares Ranveer's response

Deepika Padukone reveals astonishing hidden talent; shares Ranveer's response

30 June,2023 02:44 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Sidharth Malhotra turns weather forecaster in new Instagram post

Sidharth Malhotra turns weather forecaster in new Instagram post

Actor Sidharth Malhotra has literally upped his Instagram game by posting interesting pictures and quirky captions lately. On Friday, the 'Mission Majnu' star took to the social media application and unleashed his inner weather forecaster avatar

30 June,2023 05:20 PM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai
Court grants interim protection to Anil Parab till July 4

Court grants interim protection to Anil Parab till July 4

A court granted interim protection till July 4 to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab for allegedly assaulting a civic engineer in Mumbai

30 June,2023 04:11 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Mumbai's Medha Srivastava wins Cosplay Championship Trophy

Mumbai's Medha Srivastava wins Cosplay Championship Trophy

Srivastava's championship cosplay, Alexstrasza from World of Warcraft, was designed over a span of three months with an amalgamation of multiple art forms to induce prop making, stitching, wig styling, electronics, make-up, embroidery, and 3D

30 June,2023 01:27 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
SAFF Championship 2023: India rely on Chhetri magic to defeat Lebanon in semis

SAFF Championship 2023: India rely on Chhetri magic to defeat Lebanon in semis

India will bank on the incredible form and striking prowess of their talismanic captain Sunil Chhetri to tame a formidable Lebanon in the SAFF Championship 2023 semifinal here on Saturday

30 June,2023 01:36 PM IST | Bengaluru | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK