Mumbai: How city’s new AC trains will look like
Mumbai: BMC cracks down on its pipe-breakers
Mumbai: Tutor held for smuggling gold worth Rs 1.3 crore
Mumbai: Singing beggar has swiped at least 25 phones in trains
Mumbai: Overflowing Kannamwar Nagar drain finally gets MHADA’s attention
Mumbai: Woman arrested for stealing Rs 26 lakh in cash and jewellery
Centre ready to buy onions, says Fadnavis amid protests against export ban
The Centre is ready to buy onions from farmers which remain unsold, Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis told the legislative council amid protests

BTS: All seven members gather as RM and V join military

11 December,2023 01:33 PM IST | Seoul
Kabir Bedi honoured with the most senior Italian civilian award, see pics

Kabir Bedi has been honoured with the most senior Italian civilian award. He recalled that his journey of being Sandokan began one hundred meters from where they were standing, at the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel

11 December,2023 02:48 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai: Woman arrested for stealing Rs 26 lakh in cash and jewellery

The complainant received a tip-off from an anonymous source warning them of maid's activities

11 December,2023 06:58 AM IST | Mumbai | Prasun Choudhari
Covid-19 virus can last in lungs for up to two years: Study

Some viruses persist in the body in a discreet and undetectable manner after causing an infection. They remain in what are known as ‘viral reservoirs’, even though it remains undetectable in the upper respiratory tract or blood

11 December,2023 03:17 PM IST | London | IANS
Mid-Day Premium No batting remedy in sight

Sunday’s contest may have been a dead rubber at the end of what was a three-match series, but a resolute India scrapped hard in the field to secure a consolation win at any cost

11 December,2023 11:40 AM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar

