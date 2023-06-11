Breaking News
Mumbai: Woman, 2 others held with drugs worth Rs 50 cr
Mumbai: Watch out, there is a crocodile in Oshiwara!
Mira Road murder: 56-year-old man Googled how long it takes for body to rot
Mumbai: Gorai, Manori to have its own sewer lines soon
Mumbai: Trio with walkies walk into cop trap
Weather News

In Focus

Mumbai: 32 injured in fire at residential building in Dharavi

According to the civic body, the fire was controlled and doused off after hours of firefighting operation conducted by the Mumbai Fire Brigade

'Buniyaad' actor Mangal Dhillon passes away at 48

11 June,2023 12:13 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
Entertainment News
BTS: Kim Taehyung attends first solo fan meet; shows off new blond hair in VLive

Global sensation BTS is celebrating their 10th anniversary this year. Taehyung, aka V, one of the group's vocalists attended a solo fan meeting in Seoul today and showed off his blond hairstyle

11 June,2023 06:34 PM IST | Seoul | mid-day online correspondent
News
IndiGo flight enters Pakistan airspace amid bad weather, returns safely

IndiGo flight 6E-645 had to take a deviation over Atari into Pakistan airspace due to bad weather on Saturday, the airline said in a statement

11 June,2023 07:05 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI
Sunday Mid-Day News
What's baking in the newsroom

In a world of Instagram-worthy cakes, the decadence of a no-frills treat always wins. Mommies to mid-day’s journos tell you what to try at chai time

11 June,2023 11:23 AM IST | Mumbai | Team SMD
Sports News
WTC Final: Australia beat India by 209 runs, win maiden WTC title

WTC Final: Australia beat India by 209 runs, win maiden WTC title

Australia won their maiden World Test Championship (WTC) title with a crushing 209-run victory over India on the fifth day of the summit clash here on Sunday

11 June,2023 06:11 PM IST | London | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


