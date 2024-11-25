Breaking News
Maharashtra won't have LoP: Bawankule
Congress will probe defeat, ensure Mahayuti fulfils its poll promises: Patole
Thane woman booked for abetting husband's suicide
Diljit Dosanjh Pune concert: Maharashtra excise dept cancels liquor permit
Maharashtra election result: ECI submits gazette, notification to guv
Maharashtra Elections 2024

In Focus

Have not resigned as state Congress chief: Nana Patole dismisses media reports

Earlier in the day, the party had also refuted claims that Patole would step down as the state chief. The speculations arose after Congress suffered one of its worst defeats in the Maharashtra assembly elections

Spotted in the city: Aditi Rao Hydari, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar & others

25 November,2024 08:18 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
Entertainment News
Ent Top Stories: Jahnavi Mehta represents KKR at IPL auction

Entertainment Top Stories: End your day with the most happening highlights. It's time to relax and take a look at the latest news and events    

25 November,2024 09:02 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
News
Diljit Dosanjh Pune concert: Maharashtra excise dept cancels liquor permit

The department cancelled the permit after people from different quarters, including Kothrud's newly elected BJP MLA Chandrakant Patil, objected to plans to serve liquor at the programme

24 November,2024 06:35 PM IST | Pune | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
IN PHOTOS: Memorable moments from Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati India tour

Diljit Dosanjh kicked off the India leg of his Dil-Luminati tour in Delhi on October 27. Since then, he has performed in Jaipur, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Pune. One of the special characteristics of his concerts is the interaction he has with his fans, delivering many memorable moments. Here are some of them. (Pics: Instagram/@diljitdosanjh)

25 November,2024 06:47 PM IST | Raaina Jain
Sports News
Bhuvneshwar Kumar beats Mohammed Shami to the punch with Rs 10.75 crore IPL deal

Bhuvneshwar Kumar beats Mohammed Shami to the punch with Rs 10.75 crore IPL deal

Bhuvneshwar's last appearance in the Indian team came in November 2022, and since then, his time on the field has been limited

25 November,2024 05:02 PM IST | Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


