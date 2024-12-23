Breaking News
BR Ambedkar memorial at Indu Mill in Dadar to be completed by Dec 2025: Shinde
Traffic to be eased between EEH and BKC as new connector to be opened next week
Portfolio allocation: Fadnavis keeps Home, Ajit Pawar gets Finance and Shinde Urban Development
Maharashtra budget session to begin from March 3
Four-year-old boy killed after being hit by car in Wadala; driver held
Mumbai weather update: Air quality drops to unhealthy levels with AQI at 220

Mumbai's air quality has dropped to unhealthy levels, with the AQI reaching 220 on 23 December 2024. The city is expected to experience overcast skies and haze throughout the day.

23 December,2024 11:19 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Youtuber Gaurav Taneja also known as Flying Beast will be participating in Shark Tank season 4 as a contestant. He will be pitching his start-up brand, BeastLife

23 December,2024 09:55 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
This project is set to provide significant relief on the Western Railway suburban line, which has long awaited a dedicated corridor from Bandra Terminus to Borivli. “Private land of area 424.5 sqm has been acquired at Borivli after lifting court stay.

23 December,2024 07:16 AM IST | Mumbai | Rajendra B. Aklekar
Technology News
Donald Trump appointed Indian-American tech entrepreneur Sriram Krishnan as the Senior Policy Advisor for Artificial Intelligence at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy

23 December,2024 10:25 AM IST | USA | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
The 1-1 scoreline heading into the last two Test matches is all thanks to pace ace Jasprit who has almost single-handedly kept Team India alive in the Border-Gavaskar series thanks to his 21-wicket heroics

23 December,2024 06:12 AM IST | Melbourne | R Kaushik

