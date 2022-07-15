In Focus
Mumbai
Mumbai: Metro 3 shed site in Aarey home to five leopards15 July,2022 10:12 AM IST | Mumbai | Ranjeet Jadhav Amid ongoing row between BJP and Sena, a new forest department study accessed by this paper shows that besides five leopards, project site is also home to the elusive jungle cat, mongoose, monitor lizard
In the episode, host Karan Johar revealed that Sara and Janhvi once dated two brothers. Many of the fans suggested that the brothers Sara and Janhvi dated were Veer Pahariya and Shikhar Pahariya respectively15 July,2022 09:55 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
State EC says decision is in view of the hearing of the other backward class quota in the Supreme Court15 July,2022 06:45 AM IST | Mumbai | Dharmendra Jore
Monsoon can be unforgiving when it comes to hair. Experts share tips to take care of your frizzy and curly hair this season15 July,2022 09:22 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Buttler was also surprised to hear the amount of people questioning Kohli's place in the side and he doesn't believe that the criticism is warranted15 July,2022 10:55 AM IST | London | ANI