Maharashtra local body elections put off till further notice
MP Navneet Rana writes to Amit Shah seeking action against ex-Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey
Mumbai: Covid-19 cases count plateaus, city records two deaths
BREAKING: Crime branch makes first arrest in Vasai landslide case; builder held from Kandivli
NSE-co location case: ED summons former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey

Mumbai: Metro 3 shed site in Aarey home to five leopards
Amid ongoing row between BJP and Sena, a new forest department study accessed by this paper shows that besides five leopards, project site is also home to the elusive jungle cat, mongoose, monitor lizard

ED summons former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey NSE-co location case

Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi's pictures from their vacation in Sardinia

Entertainment News
Karan reveals Sara and Janhvi dated two brothers; netizens guess their names

In the episode, host Karan Johar revealed that Sara and Janhvi once dated two brothers. Many of the fans suggested that the brothers Sara and Janhvi dated were Veer Pahariya and Shikhar Pahariya respectively

15 July,2022 09:55 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Mumbai
Maharashtra local body elections put off till further notice

State EC says decision is in view of the hearing of the other backward class quota in the Supreme Court

15 July,2022 06:45 AM IST | Mumbai | Dharmendra Jore
Lifestyle News
Expert tips to manage curly hair this monsoon

Premium

Monsoon can be unforgiving when it comes to hair. Experts share tips to take care of your frizzy and curly hair this season

15 July,2022 09:22 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
ENG vs IND: Jos Buttler backs Virat Kohli to overcome run drought

Buttler was also surprised to hear the amount of people questioning Kohli's place in the side and he doesn't believe that the criticism is warranted

15 July,2022 10:55 AM IST | London | ANI

