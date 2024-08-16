Breaking News
Mahayuti seat-sharing talks moving positively, says Ajit Pawar
Ajit Pawar and his loyalist MLAs broke away from NCP in July last year to align with the ruling alliance

16 August,2024 07:25 PM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
Manisha Koirala Birthday 2024: The actress has had an illustrious career in the Indian film industry. With a career spanning over 30 years, she made her acting debut in 1989's Nepali film, Pheri Bhetaula. On her birthday today, let's take a look at her journey

16 August,2024 04:43 PM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
The elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the ECI said, will be held in three phases. The first phase of voting will begin on September 18, the second phase of voting will be held on September 25, third phase on October 1. 

16 August,2024 03:31 PM IST | Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
Mpox (formerly Monkeypox) has been declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Africa CDC this week, after the latest outbreak spread to 13 countries in Africa, including four new countries

16 August,2024 05:41 PM IST | New Delhi | IANS
During the Paris Olympics 2024, Neeraj Chopra expressed his desire to play in the Diamond League Final to be held in Brussels, Belgium, on September 14. For that to happen, he will have to play at least one DL Meeting, either in Lausanne on August 22 or in Zurich on September 5

16 August,2024 07:10 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

