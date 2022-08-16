×
Breaking News
Mumbai: Ambani hoaxer has been ill since 1993 bomb blasts
Couple dies after ceiling slabs collapse at residential building in Mulund
Bihar cabinet expansion: Around 31 MLAs, including Deputy CM Tejashwi's brother Tej Pratap, sworn in
7 killed after bus carrying 37 ITBP personnel falls into gorge in Jammu Kashmir's Pahalgam

In Focus

Mumbai: If anyone bullies, break their legs, Shinde camp MLA incites supporters

Shinde camp MLA caught on camera inciting supporters, assuring them bail if they’re arrested for thrashing ‘bullies’; Thackeray Sena files complaint

Kashmiri Pandit shot dead, brother injured in militant attack in J-K

Pictures: Indian film celebrities celebrate 75 years of Independence Day

Entertainment News
Kareena Kapoor approves Saif's pout in quirky birthday wish

Taking to Instagram, Kareena dropped a quirky and cheesy wish, which is absolutely filled with loads of love

16 August,2022 12:21 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI
News
7 killed after bus carrying 37 ITBP personnel falls into gorge in Pahalgam
Jammu and Kashmir

A police official said six ITBP personnel have their lives, while several other personnel received injuries, who are being airlifted to Army hospital, Srinagar for treatment

16 August,2022 12:54 PM IST | Srinagar | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Navroz Mubarak: What makes the embroidered Parsi gara unique?

Delhi-based designer Ashdeen Lilaowala talks about the Parsi gara (sari), which is worn by women in the community during celebrations. With motifs that are distinct from those seen on other Indian saris, this tradition of embroidery has been evolving in recent times

16 August,2022 04:14 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Won’t be easy for England to win series against SA: Hussain

“When England take the field against South Africa at Lord’s on Wednesday, their greatest wish will be to continue the momentum built up during four remarkable victories against New Zealand and India. I fancy them to win the series, but it won’t be easy,” opined Hussain in his column for Daily Mail

16 August,2022 07:35 AM IST | London | IANS

