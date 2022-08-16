In Focus
Mumbai
Mumbai: If anyone bullies, break their legs, Shinde camp MLA incites supporters16 August,2022 07:53 AM IST | Mumbai | Dipti Singh Shinde camp MLA caught on camera inciting supporters, assuring them bail if they’re arrested for thrashing ‘bullies’; Thackeray Sena files complaint
Taking to Instagram, Kareena dropped a quirky and cheesy wish, which is absolutely filled with loads of love16 August,2022 12:21 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI
A police official said six ITBP personnel have their lives, while several other personnel received injuries, who are being airlifted to Army hospital, Srinagar for treatment16 August,2022 12:54 PM IST | Srinagar | mid-day online correspondent
Delhi-based designer Ashdeen Lilaowala talks about the Parsi gara (sari), which is worn by women in the community during celebrations. With motifs that are distinct from those seen on other Indian saris, this tradition of embroidery has been evolving in recent times16 August,2022 04:14 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
“When England take the field against South Africa at Lord’s on Wednesday, their greatest wish will be to continue the momentum built up during four remarkable victories against New Zealand and India. I fancy them to win the series, but it won’t be easy,” opined Hussain in his column for Daily Mail16 August,2022 07:35 AM IST | London | IANS