Andheri kidnap case: ‘I feel as if I’ve finally woken up from my nightmare’
Maharashtra: Why ban on plastic-coated packaging won’t help
Maharashtra: Exhausted CM advised rest by doctors, delegates ministers’ powers to babus
Mumbai local train update: No day block on Western Railway suburban section on Sunday
ISRO launches its new SSLV-D1 rocket from Sriharikota
PM Modi chairs NITI Aayog's governing council meeting

Mumbai: A 100 crore relief for Andheri Subway, but not enough

BMC plans to widen the drains in the West and East so that waterlogging can be solved

After a slow start, Maharashtra recorded 27 per cent excess rains in June-July

'Raksha Bandhan' in Ahmedabad: Akshay Kumar gifts Bandhani saree to the sisters Caught off guard

Anand Devarakonda, Abhishek Banerjee to star in Telugu thriller 'Highway'

'Highway' is a psychological thriller about a photographer Vishnu (Anand Devarakonda) falling in love with Tulasi (Manasa), who was sheltered all her life

07 August,2022 10:54 AM IST | Mumbai | IANS
Pune: ICMR-NIV reveals Monkeypox virus strain A.2 in two UAE-returned travellers

The analysis showed that two cases were infected with monkeypox virus strain A.2 which is related to the lineage of hMPXV-1A clade 3

07 August,2022 10:12 AM IST | Pune | ANI
Friendship Day 2022: Plan a trip to these places in India with your friends

Waiting to confirm that pending long trip with your friends? Here are some suggestions on places you visit in India

07 August,2022 11:34 AM IST | Mumbai | IANS
Love and the game of chess

Who falls in love with a girl while watching her analyse her game at a nearby table? MP-born Niklesh Jain did so in 2017 and is now married to Angelina Franco of Colombia

07 August,2022 09:02 AM IST | Mumbai | Manisha Mohite

